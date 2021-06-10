Vancouver Spring Radio Ratings – Soft Rock Splits Listeners

Vancouver (with files from Numeris, Broadcast Dialogue, Radio West and Puget Sound Radio) – The Spring radio ratings for Vancouver have been released. NOTE that radio ratings for the Fraser Valley only come out once a year– in the fall. Vancouver, like other major market, have four ratings periods every year.

Overall, with the branding change of QM to MOVE and The Breeze both playing soft rock, they have split the audience. The comedy experiment of Funny 1040 is failing.

CBC Radio One is always strong but the other three CBC stations lag behind. Radio Canada (CBC French as well as Ethnic Broadcasters (Fairchild and Rim-Jim) and indies like Co-Op and Pulse do not subscribe to ratings.

KWPZ Praise 106 does well in Vancouver and the Valley as they are a religious broadcaster that subscribes to Numeris. The faith based station in Blaine (550 KARI) does not subscribe.

The Bellingham stations do not subscribe as well (KISM, KAFE).

From Broadcast Dialogue: Vancouver: CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 13.3% share of hours tuned (down from 13.9%). Jumping up to take the top spot F25-54 was Z95.3, posting a 12.2% share (up from 11.3%). CFOX holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 12.1% share (up from 11.2%). The FOX is also well out in front for M18-34 with a 20.0% share of hrs. tuned (down from 25.8%). When it comes to women 18-34, 104.3 The Breeze is #1 with a 19.1% share.