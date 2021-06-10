RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Matthew Allen McIlmoyle

Misison – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Matthew Allen MCILMOYLE. MCILMOYLE was last seen on June 01, 2021 in Mission, BC.

MCILMOYLE is described as:

· 30 year old Caucasian male,

· 6 ft 1 in

· 181 lbs

· Brown Hair

· Blue Eyes

· Unknown clothing description

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of MCILMOYLE, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at solvecrime.ca