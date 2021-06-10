Live Music is BACK ON at Tractorgrease This Weekend

Fraser Valley – Tractorgrease Cafe is back with live music this weekend:

For info – [email protected] 48710 Chilliwack Lake Road

Songwriters Unite

Fri, June 11th,

6-7:30 pm

by donation

Songwriters Unite is where different performers share the stage and trade songs and stories. Hosted by Jeff Bonner. Featuring Dion Weisbrod, Loud Joe.

Whiskeydicks

Fri, June 11th,

8-10 pm

The Whiskeydicks

The Whiskeydicks are a group of Celtic Gypsy party rockers established in 2002 have been carving their reputation for themselves as “One Hell of a Good Time”. The Whiskeydicks use fiery celtic-gypsy fiddle licks, cello played like a bass, bombastic trumpet, vivacious drum beats, energetic guitar strumming, and voice to tell stories of good times past and to play songs people know but in a way they’d never imagine. The formula works and has earned the band acclaim from audiences everywhere.

Bridging the gap between traditional and modern popular music with an enthusiasm that is contagious, and an eclecticism that knows no bounds, The Whiskeydicks have taken the stage at festivals such as the Woodford Folk Festival in Australia, the South East Alaska State Fair, Sunstroke festival in Whitehorse, Celtic Fest Vancouver, and the Galway Bay Irish Music Festival in Washington State.

“If Gogol Bordello and the Corb Lund Band got drunk, hooked up and then nine months later popped out a little whippersnapper, that baby would probably be the Whiskeydicks. That is to say this BC-by-way-of-Whitehorse band combine various elements of Celtic, country, rock and Gypsy music and filter them through punk sensibilities and a rowdy disposition.” – Ty Trumbull of Exclaim! Magazine

The Whiskeydicks are:

Mike Bell

Patrick Ernst

Curtis Ernst

Samuel Cartwright

Kyle Axford

Lonesome Town Painters Sat, June 12th,

4 – 6pm

Lonesome Town Painters

The Lonesome Town Painters are a tried-and-true, bona fide bluegrass band hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia. These fellas have a look, style and sound that harkens back to the raw and ragged edge of the genre. Their soaring harmonies and driving instrumentation have come to define their spirited performances, while their honestly written originals pay tribute to golden era pioneers. Playing an eclectic mix of songs about love, heartache, prison, and the odd gospel number, this hard-hitting quartet would be equally at home in the barroom on Saturday night or the church house on Sunday morning, comfortable treading that fine line between perdition and salvation.

Picture

Patrick Bartel, banjo, lead and backing vocals.

Jeremy Freeman, mandolin, lead and backing vocals.

Fred Beach, bass and backing vocals.

​Angelo Eidse, guitar, lead and backing vocals.

Farmteam

Sat, June 12th,

7 – 9pm

Farmteam

Farmteam is a band of compadres who have been filling venues with handmade acoustic music for many moons. The band brews up a mix of original and cover string music with wafts of folk, country, celtic, jazz, and pop. Songs of love and loss, twists of fate, troubled times and redemption in the face of it all.