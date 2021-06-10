Live Music is BACK ON at Tractorgrease This Weekend

Fraser Valley – Tractorgrease Cafe is back with live music this weekend:
For info – [email protected] 48710 Chilliwack Lake Road
Songwriters Unite
Fri, June 11th,
6-7:30 pm
by donation
Songwriters Unite is where different performers share the stage and trade songs and stories. Hosted by Jeff Bonner. Featuring Dion Weisbrod, Loud Joe.
Whiskeydicks
Fri, June 11th,
8-10 pm
The Whiskeydicks
The Whiskeydicks are a group of Celtic Gypsy party rockers established in 2002 have been carving their reputation for themselves as “One Hell of a Good Time”. The Whiskeydicks use fiery celtic-gypsy fiddle licks, cello played like a bass, bombastic trumpet, vivacious drum beats, energetic guitar strumming, and voice to tell stories of good times past and to play songs people know but in a way they’d never imagine. The formula works and has earned the band acclaim from audiences everywhere.
Bridging the gap between traditional and modern popular music with an enthusiasm that is contagious, and an eclecticism that knows no bounds, The Whiskeydicks have taken the stage at festivals such as the Woodford Folk Festival in Australia, the South East Alaska State Fair, Sunstroke festival in Whitehorse, Celtic Fest Vancouver, and the Galway Bay Irish Music Festival in Washington State.
“If Gogol Bordello and the Corb Lund Band got drunk, hooked up and then nine months later popped out a little whippersnapper, that baby would probably be the Whiskeydicks. That is to say this BC-by-way-of-Whitehorse band combine various elements of Celtic, country, rock and Gypsy music and filter them through punk sensibilities and a rowdy disposition.” – Ty Trumbull of Exclaim! Magazine
The Whiskeydicks are:
Mike Bell
Patrick Ernst
Curtis Ernst
Samuel Cartwright
Kyle Axford
|Lonesome Town Painters Sat, June 12th,
4 – 6pm
Lonesome Town Painters
The Lonesome Town Painters are a tried-and-true, bona fide bluegrass band hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia. These fellas have a look, style and sound that harkens back to the raw and ragged edge of the genre. Their soaring harmonies and driving instrumentation have come to define their spirited performances, while their honestly written originals pay tribute to golden era pioneers. Playing an eclectic mix of songs about love, heartache, prison, and the odd gospel number, this hard-hitting quartet would be equally at home in the barroom on Saturday night or the church house on Sunday morning, comfortable treading that fine line between perdition and salvation.
Patrick Bartel, banjo, lead and backing vocals.
Jeremy Freeman, mandolin, lead and backing vocals.
Fred Beach, bass and backing vocals.
Angelo Eidse, guitar, lead and backing vocals.
Farmteam
Sat, June 12th,
7 – 9pm
Farmteam
Farmteam is a band of compadres who have been filling venues with handmade acoustic music for many moons. The band brews up a mix of original and cover string music with wafts of folk, country, celtic, jazz, and pop. Songs of love and loss, twists of fate, troubled times and redemption in the face of it all.
