Alcohol a Possible Factor in May Car Crash in Abbotsford – Victims with Life-Altering , Serious Injuries -Dashcam Video Needed

Abbotsford – On May 24, 2021, Abbotsford Emergency Services was called to Whatcom Road and North Parallel Rd to report a serious crash involving a Volkswagen Jetta and Honda Civic.

The Honda Civic was traveling westbound on North Parallel at a high rate of speed, travelled into the on-coming lane and collided head on with the Volkswagen Jetta.

The Honda, occupied by driver and passenger; and the Volkswagen, occupied by the driver, passenger, and two small children, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

To date, the front passenger of Volkswagen is recovering from severe, life-altering injuries. The front passenger of the Honda Civic remains in hospital, on a ventilator, with serious injuries.

Abbotsford Police Department General Investigation Section investigators and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service continue investigating and collecting evidence to further this investigation and criminal charges. Though in the early stages of this investigation, alcohol, and speed are suspected as a factor in this collision.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed the incident or were in the area and have dashcam footage that may further assist in the investigation. Specifically, police seek to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the driving behaviour of either vehicle before the crash. Investigators believe there were multiple witnesses and are particularly interested in locating a male whose silver Dodge pick-up truck was parked in the A & W parking lot and a male and female who were traveling East on North Parallel Road in a white four-door car.

Investigators would like to speak to these witnesses. If you have information about this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225