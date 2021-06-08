Ian MacDonald is Back Doing PR, For Surrey Police Service

Surrey – For years, he was the face for the Abbotsford Police. A calm PR voice when gangs, bullets and general mayhem happened.

He was always available to media for a straightforward explanation of the going’s-on.

Then he retired. … for a while …. . MacDonald was the Abbotsford Police Department’s public information officer (PIO) from 2009 until 2020. His position was taken over by Sgt. Judy Bird, who was the first to admit, she had big shoes to fill, and big responsibility.

As Surrey transitions from RCMP to its own police service, MacDonald is back in the fold, but not full time.

From his Facebook posting: Monday was my first day with the Surrey Police Service. I’ll be their Media Spokesperson via a contract arrangement. It will still allow a good work – life balance while letting me contribute to public safety in my hometown.

Does this face look familiar? SPS welcomes @Ian_A_MacDonald as our interim Media Liaison. Ian will manage our media relations as SPS readies itself for future operations. Ian retired from the Abbotsford Police in 2020 & served as the Public Information Officer for 9 yrs. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/1SNxPlpls3 — Surrey Police Service (@surreyps) June 7, 2021

Welcome back @Ian_A_MacDonald !! — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) June 8, 2021