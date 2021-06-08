Abbotsford Regional Hospital ER Improvements Complete and Open

Abbotsford/Victoria – JUNE 8 UPDATE – People in the eastern Fraser Valley now have better access to emergency services as an expanded emergency department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre officially opened on June 8.

The region includes Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz/Harrison, Chilliwack and Hope.

“People living in eastern Fraser Valley communities have been managing with an emergency department in the hospital that is over capacity and continually congested,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Our government took action to remedy this and today, the new expanded emergency department will provide patients with timely emergency care in a modern space with state-of-the-art technology, and health-care workers will have the space they need to provide quality care to patients.”

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, said: “Health-care workers and people in the region deserve to have modern health-care facilities. With the official opening of the expanded emergency department at the hospital in Abbotsford, they will also have the space they need during what can be a time of great stress.”

Total cost of the project is $16.25 million: $15 million is funded by the provincial government through Fraser Health, and $1.25 million by the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

MAY 14 ORIGINAL STORY – Construction on an expanded emergency department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre is near completion.

“People in Abbotsford and surrounding communities have been managing with an emergency department in the hospital that is over capacity and continually congested,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “This new area will help alleviate the overcrowding that has been happening at the hospital from the day it opened in 2008. On June 8, 2021, when it officially opens to patients, the expanded emergency department will provide patients with timely emergency care in a modern space with state-of-the-art technology, and health-care workers will finally get the space they need to help patients.”

The expanded emergency department was redesigned to improve staff and patient flows and will provide quality emergency care in spaces that maximize privacy and improve infection control. The new space includes capacity for three new trauma bays, 11 new patient exam rooms, a dedicated mental health and substance use zone, and renovations to the triage area including one new patient exam room.

The project included renovations to vacated space to accommodate the relocation of the psychiatric clinical decision unit.

As well, the new space will better identify and co-ordinate care for patients from the moment they arrive with a redesigned registration and triage area with a focus on increased privacy. This includes additional lounge areas and bathrooms, and a designated registration desk for emergency health services, such as ambulances.