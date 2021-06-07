Team Behind Proposed Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Eyeing 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Bid

Vancouver/Bridal Falls – This may be putting the cart before the horse.

Following a meeting last week with former VANOC CEO John Furlong, the team behind the proposed Bridal Veil Mountain Resort (BVMR) came out in support of his vision for a regional bid to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in as many as eight or nine British Columbia communities. BVMR President Robert Wilson says if his team’s resort proposal is given the green light by the province there may also be an opportunity for Chilliwack to submit a proposal to be one of the bid’s venue cities.

The key is “if” . This project is just in the organization phase.

“John’s vision of a using a number of BC communities makes a lot of sense and is generating tremendous interest, as well as broad support,” said Wilson. “We know there will be a lot of competition from cities around the province to be part of a 2030 bid, but if the Province approves our Bridal Veil Mountain Resort proposal, and we have the support of Stó:lō communities, Chilliwack and the regional district, I’d like all of us to come together and make a proposal to be considered. While there are no guarantees, the 2010 Games showed all of us the tremendous benefits that come with hosting the Games and being a venue city. If there is any possibility at all, I’d like to see that opportunity for Chilliwack in 2030.”

The proposed Bridal Veil Mountain Resort is currently in the expression of interest phase of the provincial government’s all-season resort development application process. On Thursday, June 17 at 7:00 pm, the project team will hold a virtual information session so the public can learn more about this exciting new tourism attraction. A Zoom Link is available on the project website home page at www.bridalveilmountainresort.ca.