IIO is Investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting in Merritt – Adult and Youth were seriously hurt.

Surrey/Merritt – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Merritt.

Information provided by the RCMP indicates that on Sunday afternoon (June 6, 2021 at approximately 3:50PM) , police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Ford F-350 as part of an ongoing investigation. The vehicle reportedly did not stop.

At approximately 5:30PM, police again located the F-350 on Highway 5, and the truck was eventually stopped on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C, and shots were fired by police. Shots were reportedly fired by vehicle occupant(s) at different points during the encounters.

It is believed there were two occupants in the F-350, an adult male and a minor ( there are reports that youth was 12 years old). Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.