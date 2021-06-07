HOCKEYFEST National Street Hockey Tourney is Coming to Abbotsford

London Ont, Abbotsford – HockeyFest – Game On is back! After a very long 15 months, HockeyFest returns with new dates, locations, rebranding, and partners.

HockeyFest is kicking off the 2021 season with a new website (www.hockeyfestgameon.com) and nine new dates and locations (see below) starting June 25th in their hometown: London, Ontario. Under strict COVID-19 protocols, HockeyFest plans to operate under guidelines set out and approved by local Health Units. They will be operating all over Ontario under the ORANGE-RESTRICT colour code or greater as well as equivalent restrictions in other various provinces across Canada.

Abbotsford, AB – Abbotsford Centre – July 16-18, 2021

COVID-19 Disclaimer

All registrations will be refunded if covid-19 restrictions affect the operations of any tournament.

HockeyFest is the world’s largest travelling street hockey festival. Forget about yelling “car”, dragging nets to the curbs, or running down the street to get your ball. Forget about trying to remember the score and about calling your own penalties. Take the essence of hockey, the integration of real rinks, the support of official referees and you get the largest road hockey tournament in North America. Each game is played on 50% to scale NHL sized rinks with real boards, real netting, and real referees. Each tournament features street hockey for divisions of all ages and genders without the worry of your ball going out, fencing going down or unofficial refereeing.