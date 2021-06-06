Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck Wins Gold at IIHF World Hockey Championships

Riga/Vancouver – Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck can add another international medal to his collection. On Sunday, Team Canada earned a Gold Medal at the IIHF World Hockey Championships following a 3-2 overtime victory against Finland. The tournament took place in Riga, Latvia and began on May 21st.

Previously, Michael Dyck earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Juniors in January, and captured a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 Hlinka/Gretzky Cup. In three seasons behind the bench of the Vancouver Giants, he has led the team to an overall regular season record of 92-49-11. For his entire WHL coaching career, Michael Dyck is 224-169-27 as a head coach.

Canada’s journey to the championship game was an adventurous one, as they began the tournament with three straight losses before finishing 3-3-1 in the preliminary round. Were it not for a 2-1 regulation victory for Germany over Latvia on June 1st, Canada would not have advanced to the quarterfinals.

From there, Canada caught fire, earning a 2-1 overtime victory over Russia in the quarterfinals on June 3rd, and then a 4-2 victory over the United States yesterday in the semi-finals, before clinching their gold medal today.

Sunday’s gold medal marks the 27th in Canada’s history at the IIHF World Hockey Championship tournament.