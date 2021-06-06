Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers are looking for host/billet families to take in players aged 17-22 coming to Chilliwack as they pursue their football career. If you have room and are interested please let the team know, or sign up for an info package on their website.
Related Articles
Valley Huskers In Search Of Trainers
Huskers Announce New Field Boss
While Huskers Get Points – Rebels That Much Better
BCFC, Rams, Huskers Release 2019 Schedule
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Valley Huskers Billet Program – Prepping for the 2021 Season"