Province Announces Affordable Rentals for Indigenous Residents in Mission

Victoria/Mission – A total of 47 new projects have been selected through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF). The fund will provide approximately 2,455 rental homes for individuals, families, seniors, people with disabilities and Indigenous peoples throughout the province.

In Mission – 61 homes for Indigenous families and Elders, in partnership with Kwantlen First Nation.

The CHF supports mixed-income buildings. These projects have:

50% of the units for households with annual incomes up to $64,000;

30% of the units for households with incomes up to approximately $74,000; and

20% of the units for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).

More than 1,000 of the new homes will be for Indigenous individuals, families and Elders.

“The Aboriginal Management Housing Association (AMHA) is thrilled to see that out of the 47 projects approved for the CHF, 21 are Indigenous-led projects,” said Margaret Pfoh, CEO, AMHA. “Each of the successful housing developments will enhance and foster a broader sense of community for all future tenants. Indigenous housing issues require Indigenous solutions, and we congratulate each society for leading the change we need to see in our province. In order to move forward in reconciliation, it is crucial British Columbia continues to prioritize the unique housing barriers faced by Indigenous peoples.”