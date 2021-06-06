Port Moody Woman, Trina Hunt – Body Found Near Hope – Family Offering $50K Reward for Information Leading to Arrest – IHIT Execute Search Warrants

Hope/Port Moody (With files from Global/News1130) – The human remains discovered in Hope on March 29, 2021 were identified as those of Trina Hunt.

Her family is now offering a $50K reward for information leading to her whereabouts and arrest of whomever was responsible in her killing.

On June 6, IHIT released a short statement that search warrants were executed. One of the residences was at Ms. Hunts Port Moody home and a vehicle was towed from a Mission property.

Investigation into Trina Hunt's homicide continues today. Search warrants for 2 residences were executed this weekend – one in Port Moody and the other in Mission. No arrests have been made. No further update at this time. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 6, 2021

Statement of Trina Hunt’s family

Four months ago, our world was turned upside down. Our beloved Trina was reported missing. The pain and anguish we have experienced is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

On March 29th, Trina was found in Hope, B.C. Since then, we have had no answers, no arrests and no closure. Trina was the sparkle of our lives. Her energy, enthusiasm and zest for life was one of a kind. You couldn’t help but feel joyful around Trina as she lived life to its fullest. We are completely and utterly devastated to know that we will never again experience complete family dinners, backyard games of bocce ball, or special pies made by Trina. Life will never be the same.

This community, our community, has been absolutely amazing. You have supported us each and every step of the way. We have continually felt your love and kindness, so thank you. But, we need to call on you once again. We need your help. We need to find the person who did this and bring justice for Trina.

Someone murdered our Trina. Someone took her life. Please think back to the weekend of January 15th. Trina was found in Hope, B.C., south of Silver Creek. Did you see or hear something out of the ordinary? Do you know something, anything?

Our family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and laying of criminal charges.

We know someone out there knows something or has heard something. Are you suspicious of someone or are you protecting someone? We need you to come forward. We need you to be Trina’s voice. Please, we beg of you to do the right thing and put an end to this unnecessary suffering.

Our final message is for the person who did this to Trina: You need to come forward and take responsibility for what you did. You have senselessly taken Trina’s life, and ruined so many others. Own up to your actions and accept the consequences. It’s the least you can do. We know you’re out there and our family and our community will continue fighting for answers. And while, painfully, nothing will bring our Trina back, we will get Justice for Trina, we promise. Trina and all women deserve nothing less.

Thank you.

-Brad, Jen, Charles and Dianna Ibbott

Background: On March 29, 2021, human remains were found in the area south of Silver Creek in Hope. The circumstances were deemed suspicious and IHIT took conduct of the investigation. IHIT has been working with the B.C. Coroners Service to identify the human remains.

The remains have now been identified as those of 48-year-old Trina Hunt of Port Moody, who had been missing since January 18, 2021.

The original February 2021 Port Moody Release is here.

Foul play is suspected in her death and IHIT is working with the Port Moody Police to further the investigation.

“The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “As this is an active and ongoing investigation, there will be no further details provided at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).