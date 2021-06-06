Victoria – The Province is adding millions in additional funding to keep the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant operating until the expected start of Step 3 of BC’s Restart plan on July 1, 2021.

The Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program provides fully funded grants to eligible businesses that employ up to 149 B.C. residents.

Grants of $10,000 to a maximum of $30,000 are available with up to an additional $5,000 to $15,000 available to tourism-related businesses.

As part of the application process, an applicant is required to develop a business recovery plan.

Approved professional service providers are available to help with the application process, including recovery plan support, up to $2,000 per small or medium-sized business. This amount is paid directly to the provider.

For more information on the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program, including the application process and eligibility, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/economic-recovery/business-recovery-grant