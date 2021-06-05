OPINION – viaSport BC Statement re: Kamloops Residential School

Vancouver (viaSport BC) – We at viaSport BC were deeply saddened and shaken by the horrific discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former Kamloops residential school. Our thoughts are with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, and all Indigenous communities across Canada grieving this loss.

The ongoing trauma caused by the residential school system impacted countless families across generations. Many are still processing this pain today.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission directly calls on sport as a means of reconciliation. Recognizing the power and responsibility of sport organizations in this work, viaSport is committed to listening and learning as we work toward greater inclusion and empowerment of Indigenous members of our sector in B.C. We know that there is a need to consult and collaborate closely with Indigenous communities, sport organizations and individuals to move forward.

We encourage our sport community to come together as we strive to make sport experiences and spaces safe, inclusive, and meaningful for Indigenous participants.

For more resources visit https://www.irsss.ca/home. If you require emotional support or assistance contact The Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free 1 (800) 721-0066 or 24hr Crisis Line 1 (866) 925-4419