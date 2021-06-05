FV Health Care Foundation Provides Bus For Heritage Village

Chilliwack – It is big, it is new and it is shiny but more importantly it was greatly needed! Thanks to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF), Heritage Village recently was the recipient of a new bus for the residents.

“It’s absolutely beautiful and the excitement over the newer technology (like a back up camera) is amazing!” Exclaimed Kendal Korda – Manager of Clinical Operations for Heritage Village. “After one of the most difficult years, the residents are so excited to be able to go on outings once again!”

Due to the most current pandemic restrictions, Heritage Village is limited to small group outings right now, but will be able to use the bus to its full capacity of five wheelchairs and eight seats, which can be converted to six wheelchairs and six regular seats when the need arises.

“We understand that the joy a bus can provide to residents is indescribable,” explained Liz Harris – Executive Director FVHCF. “We are grateful to our donors and partners that provide the funds to allow us to increase the quality of life for all patients and residents in our region.”

“Heritage Village would like to send a great big THANK YOU to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation and that all that were part of the process of our receiving it, we deeply thank you!” Expressed Korda

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.