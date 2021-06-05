Agassiz Speedway – July 3 – Let’s Go Racing (Rookie Orientation Saturday June 5)

Agassiz – After the June 1 club meeting, the board of the Agassiz Speedway have determined that Opening Day will be July 3 (moving the Street Stock Challenge to August 14).

Test & Tune dates for drivers to come practice (no spectators) will be June 5 & 19.

Rookies are asked to attend at 10AM on June 5 for orientation.

Once their session ends, the gates will open and practice can start at 12 noon.

They will reopen the gates 3pm-4pm to allow for a 2nd session of practice.

At this time it is unclear just yet how many fans organizers can have in the stands but they’re hoping for 25% capacity, although its not official at this point, but likely.

Speedway officials have been working with the Province on the track’s Covid Safety Plan.

Organizers are also in the process of deciding if they’ll be running split days (2 classes, 2 sessions over 8 hours) or return to a full field evening schedule (4 hours)

Please be reminded that the track will still have limits on the number of people on the grounds.



