Take A Hike – Inaugural Celebration of BC Trails Day Saturday June 5

Revelstoke – As part of the international celebration of Trails Day worldwide, British Columbians will unite around their appreciation for BC’s trails and outdoor spaces on the first annual BC Trails Day event on Saturday June 5.

The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC (ORCBC) is leading the charge on BC Trails Day and is partnering with volunteer groups, the public and land agencies to celebrate and care for BC’s trail system, educate about responsible recreation and help more British Columbians enjoy trails and outdoor spaces.

The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC encourages trail users to share their outdoor experiences and any stewardship actions that they take on BC Trails Day (June 5) on social media using the hashtag #BCTrailsDay and tagging @orcbc.ca.

Louise Pedersen, Executive Director for ORCBC, says, “After we’ve all experienced just how much we need trails and access to quality green spaces during the last year, BC Trails Day is about giving back to our community trails and bringing attention to how essential they are.”

The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC invites trail groups and communities to plan local events that follow current public health guidelines and orders, such as trail or park clean-ups and improvements, educational events, activities that engage youth in recreation activities or stewardship, guided activities for new trail users, or small group hikes, paddles or rides, or virtual events to spread awareness and give back. They have created a toolkit for event hosts with resources and information to plan and promote BC Trails Day events.

The ORCBC’s BC Trails Day is made possible with the support of Fortis BC and TD Friends of the Environment. Provincial partners include BC Parks and Recreation Sites and Trails BC.