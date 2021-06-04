Select Standing Committee on Public Accounts Released its Summary of Activities 2020/21 Report – Valley MLA’s Involved

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Select Standing Committee on Public Accounts has released its Summary of Activities 2020/21 report.

The committee reviewed auditor general reports on the government’s administration of COVID-19 programs, international education programs and information technology asset management. It also considered and approved the Financial Statement Audit Coverage Plan for 2022-24, which sets out how the Office of the Auditor General will audit the finances of over 140 organizations across the provincial public sector.

“The committee meets regularly with the auditor general and his team to discuss and ask questions about their audit work,” said Mike Bernier, committee chair. “This promotes transparency and accountability of government spending and encourages continuous improvement in public sector administration.”

“The committee’s work impacts all British Columbians, and we invite those who may be interested to listen live to our meetings,” said Rick Glumac, deputy chair. “Our discussions point to the importance of delivering good quality, high value government services and programs throughout the province.”

The Select Standing Committee on Public Accounts is one of 10 permanent parliamentary committees of the legislative assembly. It is comprised of government and opposition MLAs and tasked with reviewing reports of the Office of the Auditor General. The committee provides a public forum for the scrutiny of the economy, effectiveness and efficiency of government organizations, services and programs.

To read the report, learn more about the committee or listen live to a meeting, visit the committee’s website at: www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/pac

The members of the committee are:

Mike Bernier, MLA, Peace River South (chair);

Rick Glumac, MLA, Port Moody-Coquitlam (deputy chair);

Dan Coulter, MLA, Chilliwack;

Brittny Anderson, MLA, Nelson-Creston;

Bruce Banman, MLA, Abbotsford South;

Andrew Mercier, MLA, Langley;

Niki Sharma, MLA, Vancouver-Hastings;

Mike Starchuk, MLA, Surrey-Cloverdale; and

Jackie Tegart, MLA, Fraser-Nicola.