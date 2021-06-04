Fraser Valley Bandits Sign Alex Campbell for 2021 Season

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits announced Friday that the club has signed Alex Campbell for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A six-foot-two guard from Brampton, Ont., Campbell was an instrumental part of the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2019 when he served as team captain and helped the club win the inaugural CEBL championship. Campbell was a fan favourite for the Rattlers and scored 20 points, 11 rebounds and two assists en route to winning most valuable player of the CEBL finals following an exciting defeat of the Hamilton Honey Badgers.



Campbell suited up for 19 regular season games for the Rattlers and chipped in across the board with averages of 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Campbell’s stellar production with the Rattlers consistently ranked among Saskatchewan’s team leaders; first in total points, minutes, and three-point percentage, as well as second in assists and third in offensive and defensive rebounds.

“I’m excited to get out to the Fraser Valley and get straight to it. Playing under guys like Kyle Julius and Dave Singleton – you already mentally prepare for a fight. Games, practice, wherever. I’m here for it all. Most importantly, there are guys throughout this roster who share a common mindset and are ready to work like we haven’t won anything in our lives,” Campbell said.

After a statement season with Saskatchewan, Campbell returned to the NBLC, where he had played previously for Saint John (2016-17), Windsor (2016-17) and the Island Storm in PEI (2018-19). The 2019-20 campaign was Campbell’s second season with the Island Storm and despite the season being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell took home Canadian player of the year honours after averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds 4.3 assists and 38.6 minutes per game – in addition to leading the Storm in scoring, Campbell ranked seventh among all league scorers in points per game.