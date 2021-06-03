Sto:lo Releases Statement on Kamloops Residential Schools -Two Poles to be Carved, Outreach and Info Gathering on Possible Local Burial Sites

Posted By: Don Lehn June 3, 2021

Fraser Valley – Chief David Jimmie, the President of the Stolo Nations Chiefs Council released a statement on the Kamloops Residential School.

There will be an information gathering to see if there are Valley area burial sites. Two polls will be carved for a due day of September 30, in recognition of Orange Shirt Day.

The statement is below:

