UPDATE – Body of Shaelene Keeler Bell Found – No Foul Play

Fraser Valley – JUNE 3 UPDATE – The body of a missing 23 year old Chilliwack woman, Shaelene Bell has been found. Chilliwack RCMP were notified of the discovery of a woman’s body in the Fraser River near Coquitlam on Wednesday, June 2.

Police have confirmed that this is the 23 year old woman who was reported missing to the Chilliwack RCMP on January 31, 2021. The woman’s family has been notified and has asked for privacy as they grieve.

The Chilliwack RCMP have now concluded their investigation as there is no evidence to support criminal involvement in this death; however, the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the death occurred.

Neither the RCMP nor BC Coroners Service have any more information available to share at this time.

FEBRUARY 2 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shaelene Keeler Bell, 23, of Chilliwack. Ms. Bell was last seen on January 30, 2021 in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

The initial request for public help was February 1. In February 2, RCMP said they had found Bell’s vehicle but would not say where. FVN has learned that family members posted to social media that the vehicle was located on Ballam at McSweeney Roads.

Shaelene Keeler Bell description:

Caucasian female;

Height: 157 cm (5’02);

Weight: 43 kg (95 lbs);

Hair: bleach blonde;

Eyes: brown;

Associated to a grey 2021 Hyundai Tucson BC marker CR975V.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Bell they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Shaelene’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaelene Keeler Bell to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

