OPINION – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon spoke in the Legislature on Start of Pride Month

Chilliwack/Victoria – 2SLGBTQ+ and Pride month go hand in hand and of course there has always been the contentious issue of rainbow crosswalks.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon spoke in the BC Legislature about the beginning of Pride month, the importance of celebrating members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, the work that still needs to be done, and the “explosion of rainbows” in Chilliwack and area.

MLA Paddon’s Statement

“So much is happening this week, so many important conversations being had, so many important remarks being shared. I move to share just one more. Yesterday was the first day of Pride Month. In Chilliwack-Kent, like in so many places, the acknowledgment of Pride Month is important, as our beautifully diverse community is changing and growing together. For those who aren’t sure, Pride Month is a time dedicated to raising 2SLGBTQ+ voices, a celebration of culture, an acknowledgment of rights and a time of self-affirmation. This is an opportunity to learn, to be seen, to demonstrate pride as opposed to shame, to affirm allyship as opposed to social stigma. It’s a time to show each other how much we’ve learned about acceptance of self and of others, about inclusion and even about love, especially now, after so long apart.

“In Chilliwack-Kent and Chilliwack, there has been an explosion of rainbows in our communities. Whereas a few years ago there were none, we now have almost two dozen rainbow crosswalks. There have been two years of summer pride activities, and there are resources: The Gender Support Network, the Chilliwack Pride Society, the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre and community partnerships that support them.

“The work is underway, but it is not complete. I spoke with Teri Westerby, the president of Chilliwack Pride, and he shared that there are critical gaps remaining around outreach and age-based supports. This is important — important to recognize the pride, important to recognize the gaps, important to put on the record that Chilliwack-Kent is growing, and our pride is blooming. It’s a beautiful thing to behold.

“For our children who are listening to our words, to our neighbours who are watching our intentions, for those I know and those I don’t, who are struggling, and as a leader who is responsible to set the example of inclusion and acceptance, I am so proud to stand in this House as the representative for Chilliwack-Kent and say happy Pride Month. Share your pride.”