Canoe Trip from Kamloops to the Valley to Bring Lost Souls Home

Fraser Valley/Kamloops – “Come with us kids, it’s time to go home”

And with that, on May 31, a canoe trip was launched to bring the those children home.

From Tyrell Kenworthy on Facebook (paraphrasing) – A little more detail and explanation. The Pil’alt Canoe Family met in front of the Kamloops Residential School on Monday May 31. The call was put out to anyone from Sto:lo or any other family that is out here and wants to come join, please feel free. They put their canoe out right in front of the school and calling our lost children into the canoe while we drum and dance. Then we will close up, and take them home and put our canoes into the river in sto:lo. Then drum in Chilliwack at the river.

Rick Quipp was one of the organizers – Canoe was loaded n brought home last night to complete the work today, burning for the children went great they dancing up a storm, thank the the river spirit and Pilalt canoe club for doing this awesome works tires as it has been for the last few days u can rest easy now that our ancestors r looked after n safe at home Praying for all the survivors and future generation to carry on our culture, heard we are here and alive n not going anywhere

Monica Shields from Seabird Island posted to Facebook – They went from the Fraser Valley to tkumlups to retrieve the spirits of their loved ones. They will bring them home by canoe. Safe travels snukwa. All my relations.

More to come.

2021 Kamloops Res School Canoe Trip Pil’alt Canoe Family