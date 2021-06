Abbotsford – UPDATE – As of 11AM, AbbyPD notified media that Higley has been arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police are searching for Max Higley. Higley was released on bail and subject to electronic monitoring. On June 1, 2021, he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and his whereabouts are unknown.

He is wanted on a number of charges including weapons possession. Do Not Approach.