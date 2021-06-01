Statements from Cities of Abbotsford, Chilliwack on Residential School

Fraser Valley – Both the cities of Abbotsford and Chilliwack along with many others across Canada, have issued remarks regarding the Kamloops Residential School findings.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun – In memory of the 215 children whose remains were discovered at the former Kamloops residential school, the City of Abbotsford has lowered its flags to half-mast. The City of Abbotsford sends its deepest sympathies to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and surrounding communities. We also share our condolences with our local First Nations who are deeply impacted by these findings and the generations of families who continue to grieve the pain brought by the residential school system.

Chilliwack Mayor Popove and Councillors Kloot, Knott, Lum, Mercer, Shields and Westeringh –

We would like to take a moment to honour the lives of the 215 children that were taken at the Kamloops residential school. While the remains of these children were found in Kamloops, residential schools existed throughout Canada, including in our own community. The discovery of these children’s bodies in unmarked graves is a painful reminder of the horrors of residential schools and their devastating impact on Indigenous communities even today. This trauma lives on across Canada, through residential school survivors, their families, their friends. During this time of reflection, we urge everyone to learn more about Canada’s residential schools and the lasting impacts on Indigenous communities.

Many of us are uninvited guests that live, work and play on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples. We are committed to supporting our Indigenous neighbours, addressing our contributions of harm, and finding new ways forward together.

Resources:

A National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former residential school students and those affected. Access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has educational programs and teaching resources

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada report findings

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society has information and services for survivors

The First Nations Health Authority has information, background and links about residential schools

The University of Alberta has a free Indigenous Canada course