Port Moody Woman, Trina Hunt, ID’d by IHIT as Body Found Near Hope – Family Offering $50K Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

Hope/Port Moody – The human remains discovered in Hope on March 29, 2021 were identified as those of Trina Hunt.

Her family is now offering a $50K reward for information leading to her whereabouts and arrest of whomever was responsible in her killing.

Background: On March 29, 2021, human remains were found in the area south of Silver Creek in Hope. The circumstances were deemed suspicious and IHIT took conduct of the investigation. IHIT has been working with the B.C. Coroners Service to identify the human remains.

The remains have now been identified as those of 48-year-old Trina Hunt of Port Moody, who had been missing since January 18, 2021.

The original February 2021 Port Moody Release is here.

Foul play is suspected in her death and IHIT is working with the Port Moody Police to further the investigation.

“The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “As this is an active and ongoing investigation, there will be no further details provided at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).