Playland Opens June 11

Vancouver – In light of the Province’s recent re-opening plan, and with approval from local health authorities, Playland at the PNE – BC’s most iconic amusement park – will welcome guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley for their opening weekend, starting June 11th from 6pm-11pm.

Playland will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in June with a plan of expanding to more days and nights later in the summer. All tickets must be pre-purchased for specific dates and time slots. Tickets are available at ticketleader.ca.



In support of safe, clean fun, the PNE reminds guests to stay home if they’re sick. Playland will have an enhanced list of safety precautions to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and staff. These include:

Limited capacity and transactions – capacity has been reduced to allow for physical distancing so you must purchase tickets in advance for date/time specific entry. Cash will not be accepted.

Space for safety – practice physical distancing, keep 6 feet / 2 metres between your party and other guests. Plexiglass shields have been installed where possible.

Clean hands often – wash regularly with soap. Use sanitizer before and after each ride. Enhanced cleaning measures have been added throughout the park.

Masks required – face coverings must be worn in queue lines and on rides and they are recommended throughout the park. If you do not have a mask, they will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $29.50 for kids and family rides and $39.50 for thrill rides. For more information, please visit: https://www.pne.ca/playland/. We encourage guests to book early to avoid disappointment