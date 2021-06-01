Golfing Fore Your Hospitals Tournament September 9 – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Fraser Valley – RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities Inc returns as the presenting sponsor for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s (FVHCF) annual Golfing FORE Your Hospital Tournament. The September 9th, 2021 event will be hosted at Sandpiper Golf Course.

“We are so excited to be the presenting sponsor for this tournament” remarked Sheila Michaud, Branch Director at RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities, “The day is set to be fantastic and you do not want to miss it!”

This year the tournament, will feature staggered tee times and there will be food, drinks, raffles and an online auction. Hole activities, such as wheel of golf, prize draws and more will make this event a must attend and it is sure to raise much needed funds to support your local hospitals.

“This tournament will be such a fun day with all the activities we have planned ” expressed Liz Harris, Executive Director, FVHCF. “We’ve already had huge support and are well on our way to being sold out”.

For more information, to register and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities for the tournament, please visit https://www.fvhcf.ca/golf/ or call the office at 1-877-661-0314

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.