Fraser Valley Residents’ Input Sought for Highway 1 Improvements – 264th to Whatcom

Fraser Valley – On the heels of the recent Research Co and South Fraser Community Rail poll on transit improvement in the valley, comes word from the Province on Highway 1 upgrades.

The Province is planning for future improvements to Highway 1 between 264th Street and Whatcom Road, and public engagement is underway to help determine the full scope of the project.

To read the Discussion Guide and take the survey, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/264toWhatcom

The survey is open from June 1 to July 6, 2021.

Improvements being considered for the corridor include:

adding high occupancy vehicle capacity in each direction;

reconfiguring or replacing the Peardonville Road and Bradner Road underpasses;

improving access and infrastructure for affordable and environmentally beneficial modes of transportation such as active transportation (walking, biking and rolling), transit, electric vehicles and car sharing;

facilitating efficient goods movement through improvements such as truck climbing lanes, and truck staging and parking areas; and

reconfiguring or replacing existing interchanges at 264th Street, Highway 11 and Whatcom Road.

Future improvements to Highway 1 between 264th Street and Whatcom Road are part of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, the Province’s strategy to improve Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley to better serve the growing region and the more than 80,000 motorists who use the highway between Langley and Abbotsford every day.\

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission – “Our government is committed to improving Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley, through widening and better, more accessible interchanges, to make it easier and quicker for people to get where they need to go. This work starts with public input, and I hope everyone with an interest in the future of the Fraser Valley participates in this engagement.”