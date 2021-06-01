City of Chilliwack Council Begins with Comments on Kamloops Residential School, “Meetcha at the Five” Will Go Ahead at Five Corners (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Before the June 1 City Council meeting, Mayor Popove and Councilors made their comments on the recent findings in Kamloops.

This starts the video attached and all were visibly shaken.

The zoning for the new homeless shelter at Rowat and Trethewey was to be on this weeks agenda. That public hearing was postponed to June 15.

The Hope River Boardwalk was given the green light. In 2019 Council approved the concept of constructing a riverside trail and boardwalk project to run along the North bank of the Hope River between Young Road and Menzies St. The project is currently funded in the approved financial plan for construction in 2022.

At the March 13, 2021 Regular Meeting of Council, staff was directed to bring the four public art submissions for the Five Corners Public Art project that had passed the technical review forward once more to Council, aftermore information was collected on the pieces.

On May 13, 2021 each of the submitting_artists delivered a presentation to the Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee (CPAAC). After each presentation the CPAAC members were able to ask questions, and once the presentations were completed, the committee deliberated, and then ranked the four projects.

The rankings were as follows:

1. David and Kristy Kilvert’s Meetcha at the Five

2. Blake Williams lass tile mosaic

3. Brent Bukowski s From the Centre/Shxwa:ya”

4. Bruce Voyce The Big Catch”

The new art piece was approved 3-2 ( Mayor Popove and Councilor Kloot voted against. Kloot thought the the timing was wrong and send the wrong message during the pandemic). The $60,000 budget was already approved for the project.

Councilor Knott, also Chair of Art Projects said that the “5” can change colour ie for October Purple Light Nights, Pink Shirt Day etc. – similar to the colour changes that you see for the roof of BC Place.