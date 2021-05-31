June 1 Chilliwack School Board Meeting – Upcoming Budget, Capital Plan

Chilliwack – The second to last Chilliwack School Board meeting for the 20-21 School year will be for number crunching and review.

The Board of Education is expected to approve the second and third (final) reading of 2021-2022 Annual Budget Bylaw in the amount of $171,928,285.

The budget and entire agenda can be found here.

The Five Year Capital Plan is expected to receive the three readings.

In June 2020, the District submitted a 5-Year Capital Plan with the following categories:•Seismic Mitigation Program (SEM) •Expansion Program (EXP) •Replacement Program (REP)•Rural District Program (RDP)•School Enhancement Program (SEP) •Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)•Building Envelope Program (BEP) •Playground Equipment Program (PEP)•Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)

School districts’ annual Five-Year Capital Plan submissions are used to inform the selection of priority capital projects for the Ministry’s following fiscal year.

Trustee Heather Mass has recommended that the Board of Education send a letter to both MLAs in Chilliwack requesting that people and children with dyslexia/learning and communication disabilities be included in the new Accessible British Columbia Act, which has not yet received final reading.

Finally an information report on human Rights training which became a touchy subject for Trustees Maahs, Neufeld and Ferguson as they felt it was not necessary. They were outvoted in a previous meeting.