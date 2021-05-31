BC School Trustees Assn on the 215 Children Lost at the Kamloops Residential School

Vancouver (BCSTA Statement) – The discovery of the graves of 215 children at the Kamloops Residential School reminds us of the urgency to bring forward the truth of Canada’s residential schools before we can move forward with reconciliation.

The BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) recognizes the important part that the education system has on the path of truth and reconciliation. We grieve with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and all who are impacted by this tragic discovery. We pledge to continue to support boards of education across British Columbia who are working with their communities to heal the suffering caused by this dark chapter in our collective past.

We extend our gratitude to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépmc people for their determination to uncover the truth about the children who never returned home from the Kamloops Residential School. We call on the federal government to work alongside those impacted by these horrific tragedies and bring to light the stories of these children. Time does not erase the past and we must work together to heal the suffering caused by Canada’s treatment of Indigenous people.

To learn more about the history of Canada’s residential schools, visit: https://nctr.ca/

To help support the work of truth and reconciliation, BCSTA will make a donation to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and a financial contribution to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépmc to support the continued work to identify and act as caretakers of these children.

This discovery can be triggering and we hold everyone in our hearts. If you need support at this difficult time, please see below for a list of 24/7 supports available.