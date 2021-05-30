Chilliwack Fire- Garage Fire on Webster Road

Chilliwack – Sunday Morning ( 6:45AM, May 30) 25 firefighters from Chilliwack Firehall’s 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire, in the 5000 block of Webster Rd.

Prior to fire crews arriving on scene, the homeowner was alerted by the smoke alarm, went to the garage after smelling burnt plastic and found smoke in the garage. The homeowner quickly closed the garage door which helped contained the fire, evacuated and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they entered the garage and reported seeing heavy grey smoke and a small fire on top of an off-road all-terrain vehicle.

Firefighter’s quickly extinguished the fire and proceeded with overhaul and salvage operations. The garage sustained heavy smoke damage and significant fire damage to the all-terrain vehicle.

After the fire was extinguished, the tenants were able to go back into the home.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Chilliwack Fire Department wants to remind homeowners, working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.