Fraser Health Mayors Challenge Each Other to Community Immunity

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Local mayors in the Fraser Health region have started a friendly challenge to race to community immunity. With everyone ages 12 and over now eligible to register and book for their immunization, mayors across the region are encouraging their residents to get immunized and be the first community to herd immunity.

This challenge will see which community can achieve 70%, 75% and 80% immunization thresholds first, and the community that shows the most progress. Updates will be shared on social media by participating Mayors and Fraser Health.

“We all play an important role in keeping our communities healthy and safe. I encourage anyone who is eligible and wants to get vaccinated, to do so as soon as possible. Together we can help our businesses, schools, places of worship and other community activities get back to operating at their full capacity, allowing us to enjoy all our communities have to offer.”- Mayor Henry Braun, City of Abbotsford

“Chilliwack is happy to answer this call to friendly competition. Every person that gets vaccinated, regardless of where they live, is a step in the right direction. That said, I’m looking forward to showing everyone how Chilliwack shows up to support one another. Let’s go, Chilliwack!”- Mayor Ken Popove, City of Chilliwack

Participants include:

· Mayor Henry Braun, Abbotsford

· Mayor John McEwen, Anmore

· Mayor Jamie Ross, Belcarra

· Mayor Mike Hurley, Burnaby

· Mayor Ken Popove, Chilliwack

· Mayor Richard Stewart, Coquitlam

· Mayor George V. Harvie, Delta

· Mayor Leo Facio, Harrison Hot Springs

· Mayor Peter Robb, Hope

· Mayor Sylvia Pranger, Kent

· Mayor Val van den Broek, City of Langley

· Mayor Jack Froese, Township of Langley

· Mayor Mike Morden, Maple Ridge

· Mayor Paul Horn, Mission

· Mayor Jonathan X. Coté, New Westminster

· Mayor Bill Dingwall, Pitt Meadows

· Mayor Brad West, Port Coquitlam

· Mayor Rob Vagramov, Port Moody

· Mayor Darryl Walker, White Rock

As of May 25, greater than 60 per cent of eligible adults over 12 years of age in Fraser Health have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is over one million doses region-wide but there is more work to do.

“Fraser Health has seen the highest case numbers in our province and it is all hands on deck as we work to provide COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in our region that wants one. As an interconnected region, vaccines are important whether you live in a larger city or a smaller community area,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and chief executive officer at Fraser Health.

“I’m grateful for our mayors that have come together for this challenge and for their ongoing support, leadership and contributions throughout this pandemic. As community leaders, they have the unique understanding of their local area needs and will greatly help us extend our reach as far as possible at this critical time,” said Dr. Lee.

Outside of this effort, Fraser Health continues to collaborate with places of worship, community and municipal partners to remove barriers to people receiving their COVID-19 immunization across the region. These supports, including kiosks, in-reach clinics and neighbourhood clinics are detailed at www.fraserhealth.ca/registration.