SurreyCares and Community Foundations Gives $624K to Projects as part of the Government of Canada’s Healthy Communities Initiative

Surrey – SurreyCares and Community Foundations in the BC Southern Region Hub are providing $624,856 funding to community-led infrastructure projects as part of the Government of Canada’s Healthy Communities Initiative.

The BC Southern Community Foundations are supporting the following projects as part of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

Christine Buttkus, Executive Director, SurreyCares Community Foundation stated, “Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected. As the southern BC regions face increased isolation due to COVID-19, these projects from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will help our community to connect safely and will benefit the mental and physical well-being of our residents.”

The second round of applications is now open from May 14, 2021, and closes on June 25, 2021. Applicants wishing to apply for the second round can access further details on the Community Foundations of Canada website, apply here.