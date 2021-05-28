SurreyCares and Community Foundations Gives $624K to Projects as part of the Government of Canada’s Healthy Communities Initiative

Surrey – SurreyCares and Community Foundations in the BC Southern Region Hub are providing $624,856 funding to community-led infrastructure projects as part of the Government of Canada’s Healthy Communities Initiative.
The BC Southern Community Foundations are supporting the following projects as part of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:
- $55,000 was invested to fund the Rotary Club of Nakusp Society for The Nakusp Natural Adventure Park project;
- $20,000 was invested to fund The Sharing Farm for the Growing Food, Growing Community project (Richmond);
- $99,000 was invested to fund the Sqilxw Apna for the N’sis’ooloxw Pathways project (Vernon);
- $66,000 was invested to fund the Pedal Foundation for the Oppenheimer Bicycle Repair Clinics project (Vancouver);
- $64,251 was invested to fund the District of Mission Parks, Recreation & Culture for the Youth/Community Centre project;
- $88,000 was invested to fund the Wildsight Elk Valley for the EcoGarden – Learning & Growing Space project (Fernie);
- $74,958 was invested to fund the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre for the Welcome to Nikkei Garden project (Burnaby);
- $72,000 was invested to fund the Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail for the Okanagan Rail Trail: Northern Gateway Welcome/Way-finding Station project;
- $43,000 was invested to fund the Canadian Society Promoting Environmental Conservation for the From local farms to our connected tables, Food for everyone project (Vancouver);
- $42,647 was invested to fund the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society for the Get out and Play: Oliver Racquet Sport Court Development project.
Christine Buttkus, Executive Director, SurreyCares Community Foundation stated, “Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected. As the southern BC regions face increased isolation due to COVID-19, these projects from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will help our community to connect safely and will benefit the mental and physical well-being of our residents.”
The second round of applications is now open from May 14, 2021, and closes on June 25, 2021. Applicants wishing to apply for the second round can access further details on the Community Foundations of Canada website, apply here.
