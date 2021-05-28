UPDATE – IHIT ID’s Body of 19 Year Old Melissa Elizabeth Steele – Found Off Highway 1 between Hope and Yale

Yale/Hope – MAY 28 UPDATE – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to help further its investigation into the homicide of 19-year-old Melissa Elizabeth Steele.

She was known to frequent the downtown area of Vancouver and led a transient lifestyle. Investigators are working to develop a timeline of Steele’s activities prior to her death. They are also seeking dash cam video from anyone who was travelling between Boston Bar and Hope on May 25 and 26.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

IHIT/Melissa Elizabeth Steele

MAY 26 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP have handed over the case of a found body to IHIT.

On Wednesday afternoon Boston Bar RCMP responded to the report of a body just off Highway 1 north of Yale and south of Spuzzum. Upon attendance, police located the remains of a deceased individual.

Social media lit up with photos as drivers roll past the scene.

The area surrounding the scene remains cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is engaged and working in partnership with the Hope RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation. No further information is available for release at this time. Further information to be forwarded by the IHIT Media Relations Officer.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous, provide your tip information on the web at solvecrime.ca or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).