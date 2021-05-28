IHIT ID’s Body of 37 Year Old Victim of May 25 Shooting, Dropped Off at CGH – Adam Ball

Chilliwack – MAY 28 UPDATE – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to help further its investigation into the homicide of 37-year-old Adam Gerald Ball.

Early Tuesday morning (May 25,@ 1:25 AM, 37-year-old Adam Ball with gunshot wounds was dropped off at the Chilliwack hospital. He died from his injuries and IHIT was called in to take conduct of the investigation.

IHIT is working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence. There is nothing so far to link this homicide to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland. Investigators are working to determine motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

IHIT/Adam Ball

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is engaged and working in partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation. There has been no comment if this is related to the current gang activity in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous, provide your tip information on the web at solvecrime.ca or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).