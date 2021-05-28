chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 27, 2021 w/ Sue Knott, Rick Green (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 27, 2021 w/ Sue Knott, Rick Green.

Special thank you to our “Top News Stories” sponsor, Hofstede’s Country Barn!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

-COVID circuit breaker rules work, and we begin a four stage plan for recovery!

-Rail in the Valley is back in the news via a National Poll!

-The BCHL is hoping to have a full schedule in the fall!

Interview: Rick Green, for South Fraser Community Rail

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Sue Knott, Chilliwack City Councillor

