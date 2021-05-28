BC Transit GradPASS Returns to Offer Graduating Students Free Rides

Fraser Valley – It’s not prom, but it will do. And this helps Transit get people back on the buses.

BC Transit and its partner communities across the province are once again offering the popular GradPASS program for graduating Grade 12 students.

High school graduates from participating schools in over 70 communities across British Columbia will be able to ride the bus for free for two days of their choice during the month of June thanks to the GradPASS program.

GradPASS was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988 to encourage safe transportation options during prom season for recent graduates. The Victoria Regional Transit System adopted the program in 1990, with other communities following suit over the years. Today, over 70 communities across the province offer GradPASS to new graduates at the end of May for their use in June.

To use their GradPASS, graduates only need to scratch off their two chosen travel days (does not need to be consecutive) and show the card with valid student I.D. to their bus driver at the time of boarding. Find more information about GradPASS on our website.

GradPASS cards are distributed to students by participating schools in late May.

For information on BC Transit schedules, routes and service alerts in your community, please visit bctransit.com, and select your local transit system.