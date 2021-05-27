Reminder – Boating and Fishing Not Permitted in Cheam Lake Wetlands Regional Park

FVN/Cheam Wetlands Regional Park - March 2021

Posted By: Don Lehn May 27, 2021

Fraser Valley – It has to be said every year.

Boating and fishing are not permitted in Cheam Lake Wetlands Regional Park.

These are protected areas.

Contact FVRD Parks Department at 604-702-5000 or [email protected] to report violations.

