Reminder – Boating and Fishing Not Permitted in Cheam Lake Wetlands Regional Park TOPICS:Cheam Lake Wetlands Regional ParkFVRD FVN/Cheam Wetlands Regional Park - March 2021 Posted By: Don Lehn May 27, 2021 Fraser Valley – It has to be said every year. Boating and fishing are not permitted in Cheam Lake Wetlands Regional Park. These are protected areas. Contact FVRD Parks Department at 604-702-5000 or [email protected] to report violations. Boating and fishing are not permitted in Cheam Lake Wetlands Regional Park please contact our Parks Department at 604-702-5000 or [email protected] to report violations.— Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) May 26, 2021
