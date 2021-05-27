Poll – London Drugs/United Way Report: One in Four British Columbians Experience Period Poverty (Hygiene)

Richmond – With the COVID-19 pandemic has come a wave of challenges for British Columbians including job loss, which for many has amplified the ongoing struggle to afford basic necessities like menstrual products. According to a new report from United Way, over a quarter (26%) of people who menstruate in the province indicate they have experienced period poverty or have gone through a period without having essential hygiene products available to them.

To help fulfill the need and bring awareness to the issue of period poverty in B.C., London Drugs is joining United Way to make period products more accessible as part of a new campaign called Wellness.Period. Between May 28th and June 30th, for every qualifying period hygiene product purchased at London Drugs, a financial or product donation will be made to United Way for distribution to individuals in need through neighbourhood houses, drop-in centres, settlement services, overnight shelters and many more community organizations across the province.

Over half of United Way’s community partners in B.C. have experienced an increase in demand for their services due to COVID-19, and nearly 45 per cent have indicated a greater need for free menstrual products at their organization.

Every menstrual hygiene product purchased at any London Drugs location or online at LondonDrugs.com this June will help United Way get much-needed products to vulnerable people who need them. For more information about the Wellness.Period campaign visit, londondrugs.com/wellnessperiod.