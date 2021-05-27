Mission Fire Rescue Service with Better Resources to Attend Trail and Flat-Water Rescues

Mission The District of Mission has approved changes to the Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS) service levels to now include the department’s ability to respond to trail and flat-water rescues.

District of Mission

“With the popularity of the trail systems and easy access to many lakes in our municipality this is an important step in ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Horn. “It is reassuring to know we have additional emergency resources to safeguard us all as our community grows.”

The change to the Level Establishment and Limitations Policy will see MFRS filling in the service gaps as they work alongside organizations like the Mission Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Service. This will include quick rescue and medical aid in situations including someone being hurt on a trail or in a water environment where their location is known, or attending where a car has become submerged or semi-submerged in water.

To support this work, the MFRS will see a $10,000 increase to their budget for 2022 and beyond for ongoing training and special equipment associated with trail and flat-water rescue. This will ensure residents and guests receive professional and timely care, and will also provide firefighters with enhanced skills to manage fires on a dock or foreshore, boat launch incidents, and during flood events.