Kent Council May 27 Highlights – Slough Floodbox, Sidewalk Improvements, COVID Vaccination

Kent- Highlights from the Kent Council meeting of May 27, 2021 – Website info is here.

Concrete Sidewalk Improvements

Council awarded the 2021 Sidewalk Improvements to Contour Concrete in the amount of $39,702.40 (excluding tax) and will be funded by the District’s 2021 Capital Budget.

In 2019, District staff completed an assessment of all sidewalk letdowns in the townsite, and a three-phase plan was created to replace or improve sections that were in poor condition and presented hazards to pedestrians. The first two phases were completed in 2019 and 2020 by Contour Concrete.

A complete list along with a map of all concrete work to be completed in 2021 is available at www.kentbc.ca/sidewalks.

Agassiz Slough Floodbox

The Agassiz Slough Floodbox drains approximately 8 km² of land and receives most of the stormwater discharge from the Agassiz Townsite itself.

In July 2020, a contract for engineering services was awarded to Urban Systems Ltd. A floodbox with a manual gate was designed, providing significant capacity upgrades and enormous benefits to fish passage due to its “default-open” position.

As the project has fish-passage and environmental benefits, the District worked with other interested parties including the Resilient Waters Initiative which is a non-profit group working to re-connect waterways to the Fraser River where possible. This helped secure $700,000 in additional funding.

This project was supported through the Healthy Watersheds Initiative, which is delivered by the Real Estate Foundation of BC and Watersheds BC, with financial support from the Province of British Columbia as part of its $10 billion COVID-19 response.

Council awarded $854,200 (excluding tax), to Jake’s Construction Ltd to complete the work.

Traffic Calming on Ashton Road

Council thanked the residents for taking the time to sign a petition and bring forward their concerns of safety on Ashton Road.

A motion to refer to engineering staff to come up with traffic calming solutions to bring back to the residents was approved.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Councillor Spaeti reported that as of May 24th, 80% of those over the age of 50 are vaccinated in the Agassiz-Harrison local health area and 67% of those over the age of 18 are vaccinated.

On June 2nd, the vaccination clinic at Agricultural Hall will be open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. This clinic is for anyone 12 years of age and older. If you are unable to book an appointment and still want to get your vaccination, please come to the clinic during this time.