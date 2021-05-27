IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s -Fraser Valley Residents Virtual Walk – Sunday May 30

Fraser Valley – The Alzheimer Society of B.C. will join Alzheimer Societies across Canada to celebrate the people who have raised funds and awareness for community members affected by dementia in an online celebration at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

The event is the culmination of a month of activity for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, Canada’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The online celebration will be streamed on the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Facebook page (@AlzheimerBC) and on walkforalzheimers.ca.

Residents of the Fraser Valley are invited to watch the online celebration, which will showcase stories of people who are affected by dementia from across the country.

“From walking to cycling to dancing, British Columbians have been moving to ensure the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can provide support and education for people living with dementia and their caregivers,” says Cathryn France, Director of Resource Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“It’s inspiring to know that, from coast to coast to coast, there is a movement of people committed to ensuring that Alzheimer Societies across the country can continue to support Canadians affected by dementia, especially at such a crucial time.”

Cowell Auto Group is one such supporter. As a result of the ownership group’s first-hand experience of the physical, emotional and financial impact of a family member living with Alzheimer’s disease, Cowell Auto Group has been supporting the Alzheimer Society of B.C. for 17 years.

“We want to do our part to ensure there is enough funding to support programs for the ever-growing number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease. We challenge other businesses to do likewise,” say Rand and Ryan Cowell.

It’s not too late to support the event – and there are a number of incentives to do so, including a matching campaign, a contest for fundraisers and an online auction featuring a hockey stick signed by Bo Horvat, hotel stays, winery tours and more. To register and to learn more, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.