Gang Enforcement Team Find Two Abbotsford Men Driving Erratically, Arrested, Firearm Seized – Involved In Lower Mainland Conflict

Abbotsford – On Wednesday May 26, two men were arrested in the Abbotsford area when a loaded firearm was seized by officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Units’ (CFSEU-BC’s) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET).

UGET was conducting proactive enforcement patrols in the Abbotsford area when they noticed a rental vehicle being driven erratically. UGET officers observed the vehicle as it traveled quickly, making a sudden turn down a residential street and pulling into a driveway.

Both male occupants quickly exited the vehicle and were behaving suspiciously. UGET officers detained the two males after identifying them as being involved in the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. A subsequent search revealed a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Both males were arrested for firearms related offences and later released pending further investigation.

The firearm was seized and will be submitted to the new Provincial Forensics Firearms lab, managed by CFSEU-BC, for processing.

