UPDATE – Abby PD Investigating Suspicious Fire at Walsh Avenue Bottle Depot – Witnesses Needed

Abbotsford – While patrolling central Abbotsford early Thursday,(May 20 @ 4:15AM) an Abbotsford Police patrol officer heard an explosion near the 33200 block of Walsh Street (Abbotsford Bottle Depot). Upon responding to this location, the officer found a dumpster on fire in an alley and also observed a fire at a nearby recycling depot across the street. Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fires.

At the time of these fires, local businesses were closed, and no one was injured.

Abbotsford Police Department General Investigation Section officers have viewed CCTV and would like to speak to some people who were observed in the area. They were in a white truck was travelling Southbound on Ware St. It is possible the occupants may have seen the suspect as they fled the scene.

A man was walking South on Ware St. at the same time and may have also seen the suspect fleeing.

There was another person in the area peering into garbage bins and may have spoken to or know the suspect.

Though the CCTV does not show the suspect’s face, a noticeable gait can be observed.

Investigators would like to speak to these witnesses. If you have information about this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

VIDEO link: https://youtu.be/7UFw5iGi5EI