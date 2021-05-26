Abbotsford’s Canada Day Party is a Free Drive Thru Event at Tradex – WITH FOOD TRUCKS

Abbotsford –The City of Abbotsford’s 2021 Canada Day celebrations will look a little different this year with a “Drive Across Canada” drive-through event at TRADEX.

The announcement made by Mayor Henry Braun.

The City is working with local artists and community partners to put together a high energy, spirited drive-through program that residents can safely enjoy. Community zones, created by Abbotsford partners, will feature engaging activities, demonstrations, musical performances, giveaways and displays for the entire family. This event will be compliant with all COVID-19 protocols and health advice set by the Province of British Columbia.

In addition to these drive-through celebrations, the City of Abbotsford is also holding a “Canadian Sprit Contest” where participants can dress up or decorate their homes and businesses in ways that showcase Canadian spirit. Residents can submit photo or video content that showcases at least one of the following:

· Yourself and/or your family and friends dressed up in Canada’s favorite colors;

· your house or vehicle decorated to represent Canada; and

· Your pet(s) dressed up in Canada-themed attire.

The Abbotsford Arts Council and CIVL Radio are helping put together an impressive lineup of local artists to create a playlist of local music to enjoy.

Every year the City of Abbotsford has a new Canada Day theme and artwork to go along with it. In the spirit of celebrating community, this year’s marketing materials will include artwork from the 2020 contest winner, Shirley Yuzon who focused on ‘Canadian Wildlife.’

In addition to Canada Day activities, there will also be four days of fun at the Abbotsford Exhibition Park for a food truck drive-through festival July 1st – 4th. Full details of participating food trucks will be shared soon.