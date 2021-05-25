Province to Announce Restart Program (1PM Tuesday) as COVID Numbers Show Promise

Victoria (with files from Global/Global Radio)- 1PM on Tuesday afternoon. A date and time that many will pay attention to.

BC Premier John Horgan will join Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health when the updated COVID numbers are released.

It appears some of the circuit breaker procedures will be relaxed but not entirely disappear.

From May 21 to May 22, BC had 356 new cases. From May 22 to May 23, we had 325 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we had a further 293 new cases.

“This results in 974 new cases over the period, for a total of 142,347 cases in British Columbia. It was not that long ago BC averages 1000 per day.

“There are 3,953 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 136,603 people who tested positive have recovered.

BC’s Restaurant Industry has jumped the gun and said that indoor dining with restrictions, will return as of Tuesday. That would be no more than 6 to a table and social distancing remaining in place.

Insiders say that indoor religious services could return, again with social distancing policies.

Until the school year is complete, travel would be confined within the province with the ask that you remain within your own health region.

Again, these are all big “coulds” and “ifs”. That depends on how BC continues to keep this downward trend in cases as vaccinations rise and more people have completed at least one shot.

1PM Tuesday afternoon. That’s when the next announcement is made.