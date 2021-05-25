Canadian Radio Sancturary – Memories Minute: Joan Vogstad and the second excerpt from the much-longer Celebration 125 podcast (VIDEO)

Kent 125 Podcast with Joan Vogstad of the Agassiz-Harrison Historical Society

Posted By: Don Lehn May 25, 2021

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Longtime Agassiz, BC resident Joan Vogstad touches on her years with the Historical Society and its affiliation with the Agassiz-Harrison Museum and her time, with husband Allen, in a local hiking group. For the complete interview go to YouTube and search Celebration 125: Podcast with Joan Vogstad or Canadian Radio Sanctuary’s YouTube channel.

This is a non-profit project for the District of Kent in the Fraser Valley. For more history, visit…http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org

